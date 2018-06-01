Barnsley close in on new manager as Rotherham issue released list

GRANT McCANN remains the leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at Barnsley.

The former Peterborough United chief and former Reds player is seeking a return to management after being sacked from his position at London Road in late February – and is understood to have been spoken to about the Oakwell post.

McCann, among the contenders also linked to the vacant position at Bradford City, was touted as a successor to Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley shortly before being replaced at Posh.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is another prominent contender for the Reds position, with the Oakwell hierarchy seeing a request to speak to him rejected by the Chairboys in February.

Blackpool chief Gary Bowyer is another name likely to be on the Reds’ short-list, with ex-Livingston boss David Hopkin also in the frame.

Promoted Rotherham United have released six players, including goalkeeper Lewis Price and defender Shaun Cummings.

One-time record signing Jonson Clarke-Harris, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry City, has also been freed alongside young professionals Mason Warren, Kuda Muskwe and Darnelle Bailey-King.

Josh Emmanuel, Richie Towell, Caolan Lavery and Marek Rodak have returned to their parent clubs after the end of their loans, with manager Paul Warne admitting that the door is not closed on several returning next season.

He said: “In some cases, there may still be a future at Rotherham going forward, we are still looking into the possibility at this stage. But I have spoken to those individuals and said that if there is something out there that is suitable for them in the meantime, we will not stand in their way.”