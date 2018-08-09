Barnsley confident of keeping Bradshaw but missing out on Chaplin

BARNSLEY assistant manager Andreas Winkler admits that a successful deadline-day move for transfer target Conor Chaplin is ‘unlikely’.

The Portsmouth striker is also the subject of strong interest from Coventry City, while the Reds have been interested in him throughout the summer.

But it appears that a move today most likely will not happen.

Winkler, speaking at the Reds pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, said: “Before we came in, Chaplin was one name for (potentially) signing here. But it will be a surprise for me if something happens today. But you never know.”

Meanwhile, Winkler insists that forward Tom Bradshaw remains happy at the club, despite ongoing persistent interest from Millwall, who saw another bid rebuffed earlier this week.

On Bradshaw, in the final year of his contract, Winkler said: “I am not a CEO and cannot give any assurances. But I see him every day and he is friendly, happy and doing very good in training, so it does not look like he wants to move.

“At the moment, we don’t have any plans to transfer anybody as we are very happy with the squad.”

Meanwhile, Winkler says that the club envisage a bright future for new defensive signing Jordan Williams, with the teenage full-back signing a four-year deal after moving to the Reds from Yorkshrie neighbours Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Reds assistant-manager said: “He is a very pacy player and a young player and we think he has potential to play in a higher league. When we look in our squad, he fits to our plan.

“It is an investment. He is a young guy who wants to improve himself.”