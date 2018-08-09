Barnsley confident of keeping Tom Bradshaw as McDonagh joins and McCarthy departs

BARNSLEY assistant manager Andreas Winkler admits that a successful deadline-day move for transfer target Conor Chaplin is ‘unlikely’.

The Portsmouth striker is also the subject of strong interest from Coventry City, while the Reds have been interested in him throughout the summer.

But it appears that a move today most likely will not happen.

Winkler, speaking at the Reds pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, said: “Before we came in, Chaplin was one name for (potentially) signing here. But it will be a surprise for me if something happens today. But you never know.”

Meanwhile, Winkler insists that forward Tom Bradshaw remains happy at the club, despite ongoing persistent interest from Millwall, who saw another bid rebuffed earlier this week.

On Bradshaw, in the final year of his contract, Winkler said: “I am not a CEO and cannot give any assurances. But I see him every day and he is friendly, happy and doing very good in training, so it does not look like he wants to move.

“At the moment, we don’t have any plans to transfer anybody as we are very happy with the squad.”

Meanwhile, Winkler says that the club envisage a bright future for new defensive signing Jordan Williams, with the teenage full-back signing a four-year deal after moving to the Reds from Yorkshrie neighbours Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Reds assistant-manager said: “He is a very pacy player and a young player and we think he has potential to play in a higher league. When we look in our squad, he fits to our plan.

“It is an investment. He is a young guy who wants to improve himself.”

Barnsley have signed Nottingham Forest forward Gerry McDonagh - who will be added to their development squad.

The Dubliner, 20, played once for Forest and has spent loan previous spells at Wrexham, Cambridge United and Tranmere Rovers.

On his signing, McDonagh said: “The experience of playing men’s first team football has benefitted me hugely, it’s a lot different from under 23s in terms of playing in front of a crowd and the step-up in quality.

“I want to do well for the under 23s and eventually, at some point, get into the first team and make my debut for this club.”

Barnsley full-back Jason McCarthy has returned joined Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The one-time Southampton man had high hopes of establishing himself in the Reds line-up after being on the periphery at the end of last season, but was overlooked in place of Dimitri Cavare for the Reds’ League One opener with Oxford United.

The arrival of teenage full-back Jordan Williams has further increased the competition for the full-back positions, with the Reds having now elected to allow McCarthy to return to the Chairboys, who have been pursuing their former player for much of the summer.

McCarthy, 22, spent an impressive loan spell at Adams Park in 2015-16. He has signed a three-year deal with Wycombe.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Jason leaves with all of our best wishes having shown a great attitude towards the club and fanbase in his time here.

“Daniel [Stendel] and his coaching staff feel we are strong in the right-back position, therefore we have allowed Jason to leave in search of first team football. We have agreed a deal that will benefit all parties and wish him the best of luck at Wycombe.”