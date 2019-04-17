Barnsley eye run-in after launching Joey Barton complaint

BARNSLEY have made a formal complaint to English football’s governing bodies over the alleged assault on head coach Daniel Stendel by Joey Barton.

The Fleetwood Town chief is reported to have confronted his Reds counterpart in the tunnel following Saturday’s League One game at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the allegation, while Barnsley have now referred the matter to both the Football Association and the Football League.

“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association,” read a statement.

“This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13th April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident. No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.”

Reds striker Cauley Woodrow claimed after the match in a tweet – later deleted – that Barton had “physically assaulted” Stendel. Woodrow also alleged the German had been left with “blood pouring from his face”.

Sky Sports News later broadcast footage showing Barton leaving Oakwell, only for the car he was travelling in to be stopped by police in the car park.

On the pitch, Barnsley are locked in a thrilling race for automatic promotion.

Just three points separate Stendel’s men in second place from Charlton Athletic in fifth. Both Sunderland and Portsmouth, the sides sitting third and fourth, respectively, who meet at the Stadium of Light on April 27, have a game in hand on the Reds and the Addicks.

Barnsley host Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday and then travel to Plymouth Argyle three days later. A home game with Blackpool and the May 4 trip to Bristol Rovers then round off what is certain to be an enthralling run-in.

Midfielder Mike Bähre said: “I am 100 per cent sure that if we win our four games then we will get promoted straight away, without play-offs.

“I am confident, the guys are in a good mood and good shape, back into a winning way and the feeling around the place is one of confidence.”