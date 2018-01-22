Barnsley FC in mourning after death of Patrick Cryne

Patrick Cryne has passed away, Barnsley FC confirmed on Monday morning.

In a brief statement, the Reds announced that Cryne - custodian of the club for 14 years – died over the weekend, aged 66. He had been battling cancer since November 2016.

POPULAR: Former Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne, right, pictured with former Reds favourite, Hugo Colace.

The statement: “Widely regarded among the loyal fan base as the ‘saviour’ of the club since taking control in 2003, Mr Cryne has been held in the highest of regards both at Barnsley and across the footballing world.

“Born and raised in the town of Barnsley, Mr Cryne’s earliest footballing memories date back to over 60 years ago where a first appearance at Oakwell with his Uncle Ernest caught the imagination, allowing for a lifetime of dedication to Barnsley Football Club in any way possible. This dedication and love, truly earned Patrick the tag as ‘one of our own.’

“Mr Patrick Cryne will be deeply and sadly missed by everybody connected to the Club and we are all sending our deepest condolences to his wife Jean, son James and the rest of his close family.

“The Club fully acknowledges that this news will be deeply upsetting to many people but we ask for privacy at this painful time.”