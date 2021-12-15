Barnsley FC player tests positive for Covid but game with West Brom due to go ahead

The player returned the positive test on Tuesday and has been sent home to isolate.

Manager Poya Asbaghi said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that no other players have been infected following the latest round of lateral flow tests that each player took on Wednesday morning.

Poya Asbaghi (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

West Brom tried to get their Championship clash with Reading on Saturday postponed because four players had returned positive tests.

Albion were without Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend for the weekend’s win over Reading.

But head coach Valerien Ismael – who steered Barnsley to the playoffs last season - claimed that the EFL “forced” the club to fulfil the Championship fixture.

EFL rules say games must be fulfilled if clubs have 14 fit players available, although they leave it up to clubs to decide whether or not to call off matches.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley boss Asbaghi said: “We have ad one player return a positive test, he is now isolating.

“Our focus is on Friday, this is a special situation but I don’t know any more on West Brom.

“It’s been important even before this week that we don’t relax around Covid, so we follow the recommendations.