Barnsley FC’s survival scenario embodied by the endeavour of Bambo Diaby

Where there is life, there is hope.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow celebrates opening the scoring with Conor Chaplin.' (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Not very much of it, if you are a supporter of the Championship’s bottom team, Barnsley, cruelly beaten by a 94th-minute goal at Cardiff City on Saturday before failing to see off a Reading side there for the taking in midweek.

Already seven points from safety and in danger of being cut adrift before the first Christmas turkey has been basted, things look fairly bleak at Oakwell.

Yet, there are some signs of life. If Wednesday’s performance against the Royals proved one thing, it is that under Gerhard Struber, the Reds players are at least trying.

And, if defender Bambo Diaby’s post-match comments are anything to go by, they certainly still believe that they can beat the drop.

Everybody in the team knows what is the problem, but we are fighting to put these wrongs right. Bambo Diaby

These two factors – willing and belief - will not be enough on their own to save Struber’s men, however without them, they have absolutely no chance.

“I believe in my team, I believe we can do it,” said Diaby.

“We need a positive mentality. We don’t have excuses now, it is positive mentality, fighting until the end.

“Everybody in the team knows what is the problem, but we are fighting to put these wrongs right. All the players do everything to go forwards. We need to keep going because the Championship [season] is long.”

Twenty-one year old centre-half Diaby’s display in the 1-1 draw with Reading perfectly illustrated what is right and what is wrong with his team as a whole at this moment in time.

The imposing Senegalese did a lot of things right, seemed driven to play in a positive fashion as he hunted down danger, threw himself into headers and challenges and tried to step out from the back with the ball whenever he could.

At times, however, his touch let him down and he gave the ball away on a couple of occasions while attempting to execute a simple pass.

Willing, spirited, good enough to effect proceedings, but just a little bit lacking in quality. Just like the Reds, who played some decent football against Reading and created plenty of promising openings, though were not good enough in the final third to take advantage of them and go on and win a match that they really needed maximum points from.

“The team gave everything to win and fought to the last minute but it is very disappointing to only get one point,” added Diaby.

“It is very hard when you can touch the three points but, in one action, you lose them.”

“The [Reading] goal was unfortunate, everybody was focused. It touched one player then another player then finally the Reading player put it in. Every player did everything to stop this.”