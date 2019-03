Barnsley have just nine games left to play as the race for League One promotion intensifies.

The Tykes' 0-0 draw with 3rd place Sunderland on Tuesday evening sees just four points separate the pair. Will Daniel Stendel's men seal automatic promotion to the Championship? Well, to help break down each club's run-in, we take the quartet's remaining fixtures and break them down into each match day. Click and scroll through the pages to see how they compare:

Doncaster v Barnsley (Friday - kick-off: 7:45pm)'Sunderland v Walsall (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Gillingham (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)'Portsmouth v Scunthorpe (Saturday - kick-off: 3pm)

Walsall v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)'Shrewsbury v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Doncaster Rovers (kick-off: 3pm)'*Sunderland not in action due to international call ups.

Barnsley v Coventry City (kick-off: 3pm)'Bristol City v Luton Town ( kick-off: 3pm) 'Portsmouth v Sunderland (Checkatrade Trophy)aturday March 30

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland (re-arranged after the original fixture in December was rained off)

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Rochdale v Sunderland (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v Blackpool (kick-off: 3pm)'Burton Albion v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)

Sunderland v Burton Albion (kick-off: 7:45pm)

Charlton Athletic v Luton Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Sunderland v Coventry City (kick-off: 3pm)'Portsmouth v Rochdale (kick-off: 3pm)'Barnsley v Fleetwood (kick-off: 3pm)

Burton Albion v Portsmouth (kick-off: 3pm)'Barnsley v Shrewsbury Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Accrington Stanley v Luton Town (kick-off: 3pm)'Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers (kick-off: 3pm)

Portsmouth v Coventry (kick-off: 3pm)'Peterborough United v Sunderland (kick-off: 3pm)'Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley (kick-off: 3pm)'Luton Town v AFC Wimbledon (kick-off: 3pm)