Barnsley laid a blueprint in thwarting Wolves - Heckingbottom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom was in a happy mood and says that his side’s disciplined performance against runaway Championship leaders Wolves must provide the template in their quest to pull away from relegation danger.

The 19th-placed Reds became just the fourth league side this season to stop Wolves from scoring – while also preventing them from recording a shot on target – as they moved three points clear of the bottom three.

The 0-0 draw extended their unbeaten Championship sequence to four matches and Heckingbottom feels that it provides something to build on.

Heckingbottom, who handed £750,000 signing Kieffer Moore a debut from the bench, said: “It is the fourth clean sheet in six league matches and we have been really competitive. This is the level of performance we have to deliver and we expect to maintain.

“It was a good point. For a 0-0 game with limited goalmouth action, I enjoyed it. It was a really high-intensity and competitive match with good football from both teams, but also really good defending, organisation and discipline.

“Wolves are the most effective team in the division on the counter-attack and you can play into their hands if you are not careful.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom

“We played well in a lot of areas, but still struggled to create chances against them because they are a good side. When they get in front, they are a different team.”

The Reds’ spirited collective efforts drew warm applause from home supporters at the final whistle, on an afternoon when majority shareholders Chien Lee and Paul Conway were in attendance.

Heckingbottom enjoyed a positive discussion with the pair before the game and remains enthused by their levels of backing and support, with the Reds still eyeing several signings before the end of the January window.

“With their resources and now the takeover has happened, we can start improving the behind-the-scenes recruitment and infrastructure and building things,” continued Heckingbottom.

“We had a good chat about things on Saturday and they have been first-class every time I have spoken to them and they are really enthusiastic about it. It can be difficult sometimes with owners living away in different places to feel that.

“But I certainly feel that enthusiasm.”