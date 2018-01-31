Barnsley move to bring in Austrian midfielder

BARNSLEY have completed a deal to sign Admira Wacker midfielder Christoph Knasmullner for an undisclosed fee.

The Reds have been pursuing the Austrian for most of the current winter window and have finally completed a deal ahead of the deadline, with the club also set to complete deals to sign Matt Mills and Oli McBurnie.

The Reds have faced a race against the clock following a hectic final day of business.

Knasmullner, 25, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed sum, was also briefly linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window, but Barnsley were always in the box seat to sign him.