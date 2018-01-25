Barnsley preparing to discuss fitting tribute to former owner Patrick Cryne

BARNSLEY chief executive Gauthier Ganaye and head coach Paul Heckingbottom have paid tribute to former Reds owner Patrick Cryne following his sad passing - with the club planning to speak with his family regarding a long-term tribute befitting of his memory.

Mr Cryne passed away following a battle with cancer on Sunday and he will be commemorated ahead of Saturday’s home game with Fulham, with a match programme tribute and minutes’ tribute in his memory.

A special programme to mark the life of Mr Cryne will appear for the Sheffield Wednesday game on February 10.

Ganaye said: “At the moment, everyone involved with the club and around the club are thinking deeply about Patrick Cryne and his family.

“We all owe something to Patrick. The football club in general and Barnsley fans in particular when he saved the club a few years ago. Barnsley people too, even not football fans as well as the link between the football club and community is very strong.

“All the employees of the football club owe something to Patrick, especially me and Paul. We wouldn’t be here today if he did not give us a chance.”

Offering his thoughts, Heckingbottom added: “I spoke to the players on Monday and told them. To be honest, not many of the players knew him as we changed a lot of players in the summer.

“But everyone of them understands that it was Patrick who got them here. None of them would be here without him.

“At the minute, we are thinking about Jean (Cryne) and James (Cryne - son).

Meanwhile, Amiens winger Harrison Manzala has revealed on his Twitter account that he has turned down a move to Barnsley after coming to England to discuss a potential move to the club.

Reports had suggested that an £800,000 deal has been agreed.

A bid for Oxford United keeper Simon Eastwood has been rejected, although the Reds could revisit their interest.