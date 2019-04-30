Barnsley promoted to Championship

BARNSLEY’S promotion to the Championship was confirmed tonight without Daniel Stendel’s men kicking a ball.

Defeats for Portsmouth and Sunderland, the only two clubs who could catch the Reds and leaders Luton Town, both suffered surprise defeats.

Pompey lost 3-2 at home to Peterborough United, who in the process kept alive their hopes of pipping Doncaster Rovers to the final play-off place.

Jack Ross’s Sunderland, meanwhile, took the lead at Fleetwood Town through Lee Cattermole but eventually succumbed to second half efforts from Paddy Madden and Ashley Eastham.

The two defeats mean Barnsley and Luton, both locked together on 91 points, sit four and six points clear of Pompey and Sunderland respectively in the table with just one game to play.

It means the final day will now be a straight shoot-out for the title between the Hatters and Stendel’s men. Luton host Oxford United on Saturday tea-time, while Barnsley travel to Bristol Rovers. Mick Harford’s side have a superior goal difference by four.

Doncaster, too, have plenty to play for this weekend following Peterborough’s surprise win at Fratton Park.

Lee Tomlin gave the visitors a 13th minute lead that was doubled by Ivan Toney. Ben Close and Christian Burgess then levelled matters for the hosts with goals either side of the interval only for Toney, a late substitute when Barnsley won the League One play-off final in 2016, to net the winner 15 minutes from time.

Grant McCann’s Rovers, who sit one point ahead of Posh and boast a vastly superior goal difference, host Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Peterborough are also on home soil, Burton Albion being the visitors to London Road for what seems certain to be tension-packed final day.