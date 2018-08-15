Barnsley ready to show League Cup defeat was a one-off

Have your say

Barnsley Assistant Head Coach Andreas Winkler says the team must not mull over their League Cup exit.

The Reds led 1-0 at Blackpool at half-time through George Moncur’s volley, only to end up losing 3-1.

Despite an early exit from the competition, Winkler says the team will quickly lick their wounds ahead of this weekend’s visit of AFC Wimbledon to Oakwell.

“We are very early in the season,” said the German.

“We can’t always play like we did last Saturday, when we beat Bradford.

“There was a big chance for us to go 2-1 up and if that goes in I don’t know if Blackpool can come back again.

“We have a young squad but they want to win.

“We will look at our strengths and on Saturday we will hopefully see the Barnsley from last week.”

Winkler had warm words for Moncur, who was impressive for his overall performance as well as his well-taken goal.

“George is a good player and a big player for us,” he added.

“We know his quality and how he can perform.”