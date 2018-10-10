Barnsley’s George Moncur targets home start to boost promotion challenge

BARNSLEY may be one of just three League One sides yet to see their colours lowered at home this season, but George Moncur admits the Reds’ Oakwell story is not an entirely seamless one.

Daniel Stendel’s side have hit the heights on the road in exhilarating wins at the likes of Peterborough United, Rochdale and Bradford City, yet they have had not had too much of their own way on home soil since an opening-day routing of Oxford.

That was exemplified in the club’s recent home draw with lowly Plymouth Argyle, which prompted withering criticism from head coach Daniel Stendel regarding his side’s lax attitude.

It is a view which midfielder Moncur concurs with, with the fourth-placed Reds needing to develop a stronger mindset in front of their own supporters.

Moncur said: “I remember when I was here playing for Colchester. If you are lower than the team you are playing, you are automatically a bit more up for it. That is just the way it is.

“We have just got to make sure that every time we play at home, we are spot on and need to win the game.

“We have got to make sure the mindset is right, whoever we play against.”

Should Barnsley achieve that, then the Londoner believes the club have every chance of securing their cherished aim of an instant second-tier return.

Fresh from a magnificent four-goal victory at London Road, the Reds have now been afforded a timely opportunity to get their home form back on an even keel in Saturday’s lunch-time encounter with Luton Town, who can draw level on points with the hosts if they prevail.

The game is being screened on Sky Sports, but the club remain hopeful of attracting a healthy crowd with admission prices pegged back to £10 for adults.

There is certainly no shortage of incentives either for the Reds, who would temporarily move up to second spot with victory – and put the pressure firmly on others ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Moncur added: “I have never been in a team near the top all my life. I have usually been mid-table or down the bottom and it is a bit of a different thing for me anyway.

“But I am sure we can stay there. The expectation from other people is a bit higher than normal and we have just got to take it.”

“Every day you wake up; you want to be as good as you can be and be right at the top, no matter what league you play in.

“I would be over the moon (if Barnsley are promoted) and I am sure we can achieve it if we all stay together.