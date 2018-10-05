Barnsley’s Moncur hopes to enjoy winning return to Posh

THE LAST TIME that Barnsley midfielder George Moncur stepped out at Peterborough United’s London Road home, his Reds future was rather less certain than it is now.

After struggling for game time at Oakwell in the early part of 2016-17, Moncur joined weekend opponents Posh on loan in search of a confidence booster.

Barnsley midfielder George Moncur spent a spell on loan at Peterborough United ( Picture: Tony Johnson).

Following his return from the Fens in the new year of 2017, the 25-year-old elected to get his head down in Yorkshire and attempt to force his way into the Reds’ line-up, with his change in attitude and focus eventually rewarded.

After finding it hard to settle in his early days at the club, Moncur now feels right at home – and is positive about his prospects of extending his time at the club.

Moncur, whose deal expires next summer, said: “We have spoken a little bit about it and it is all positive news. But at the minute, I take each day as it comes and will look towards the future a little bit further down the line.

“I am really happy here and my wife has moved up and really enjoys it and I love it. We will see what happens in the future, but I am more than happy where I am.”

Moncur readily admits that his time with high-flying Posh was a touch bittersweet, but says that he draws solace from the fact that fate eventually saw him get his career back on track at Oakwell.

And positivity will not be in short supply for both Barnsley and Posh ahead of a game which has the makings of being League One’s match of the weekend.

He said: “You are going to get a knock in confidence if you are not playing somewhere when you have just signed and it was my decision to go (to Peterborough).

“It started off well and maybe faded a little bit, but I believe everything happens for a reason and I will go there with high hopes and hopefully we can beat them.

“I was happy to go out and come back and I am happy where I am right now.”