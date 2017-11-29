Barnsley seek swift tonic after slump deepens at Reading

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw has allayed fans’ fears that the club’s current mini-slump will become a long-term regression.

The 25-year-old – one of three half-time substitutes thrown on at Reading on Tuesday night as Paul Heckingbottom sought a response – believes there is no reason to panic despite the Oakwell men suffering a third straight defeat.

Paul Heckingbottom (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley were 2-0 down at the break and by full-time it was 3-0, that loss coming on the back of successive home defeats to Cardiff City and Leeds United.

It contrasts sharply with the form the Reds showed in the week before the international break when they picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Ahead of a trip to bottom-club Bolton on Saturday, Bradshaw admitted Barnsley need to show a drastic improvement on Tuesday night.

“We weren’t really at it and didn’t do ourselves justice but we’ve got talent in the team,” he said.

“It’s not that long ago that we went five unbeaten. It’s about being consistent and doing it on a more regular basis.

“We’ve just got to massively improve on that and take it into Saturday’s game and get a positive reaction.

“The international break can be tricky, especially if you’re going into it in good form.

“But we’ve proven this year that we can beat good sides in this league at home and away.

“We’ve got to take that belief into Saturday. We’re not looking further than the next game and it’s a good chance to bounce back.”

In the wake of the heavy defeat at the Madejski Stadium, Heckingbottom revealed his triple substitution at half-time was designed to get a reaction.

“It was all tactical,” he said. “You want to win the game but you want to send a message to the players. If you want to make them better, you need to make things clear about what is acceptable.

“This isn’t for my game, it’s for their game. If I let them plod along and let them kid themselves that things are okay, then they’ll not improve.

“It was a disappointing display.

“But from where we were less than three months ago, with a brand new side, we know we’re going to have ups and downs.

“With all the youth in the side, we’re going have nights like this. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to accept it. It’s just a reality check for everyone – myself, the players and the fans. That’s how tough this league is.”