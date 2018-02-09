Barnsley set timeframe for manager appointment

BARNSLEY chief executive Gauthier Ganaye says that the club have been inundated with applications for the vacant head coach position following the exit of Paul Heckingbottom - with a shortlist to be drawn up over the weekend.

After settling upon a shortlist, the club hierarchy are planning to interview candidates next week ahead of an appointment in time for the crucial Championship home game with fellow strugglers Burton Albion on Tuesday week (February 20).

In the meantime, under-23’s senior development coach Paul Harsley will lead the Reds for Saturday’s lunch-time derby with Sheffield Wednesday, with Ganaye not ruling him out of the equation for potentially stepping up on a permanent basis if he impresses.

A host of names have been linked with the Oakwell post, including Danny Cowley, Grant McCann, Karl Robinson, Simon Grayson and Reds legend Mick McCarthy.

Ganaye has confirmed that the club have received interest from home and abroad, including plenty from overseas.

Ganaye said: “It was very unexpected (when Heckingbottom left), but we started a recruitment process straightaway and now we have an incredible number of applications.

Barnsley chief exec Gauthier Ganaye. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

“It is crazy to see how attractive the job is and we have also some names in our minds. We are in the process of drawing up a credible short-list and should be there this weekend and hopefully, next week, we will start interviewing people.

“With the Hull City game being cancelled, we have a bit more time. Even if we would like to finish this recruitment process as soon as possible. But we won’t rush and are aiming to get someone to take the position for the Burton game.”

