Barnsley suffer Kenny Dougall blow

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel has confirmed that influential midfielder Kenny Dougall will be out of action for a month after tearing ankle ligaments in Tuesday night’s loss at Shrewsbury Town.

The Australian - impressive since joining the club in the close-season - was on the receiving end of a controversial tackle from home player Anthony Grant in the first half of the 3-1 loss with the challenge infuriating Stendel.

Barnsley's Kenny Dougal, right, is out for a month. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

To crown a difficult night, the German was sent to the stands after tempers flared on the touchline in the closing minutes in Shropshire.

On Dougall’s injury, Stendel said: “It is a torn ligament (injury). He cannot play in the next month.

“It is a similar injury to Ryan Hedges and Zeki Fryers.”

Cauley Woodrow may be involved at the weekend, but it is more likely that he will be in the frame for the home game with Southend United on Saturday week.

It is a torn ligament (injury). He cannot play in the next month. Daniel Stendel

The striker has yet to make his debut after joining the Oakwell outfit due to a muscle injury.

Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove also remain on the sidelines - despite edging closer to a return to the fray.