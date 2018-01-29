Barnsley swoop to bring in Premier League winger Mahoney from Bournemouth

BARNSLEY have made a signing breakthrough with the capture of Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney - who has joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Blackburn-born Mahoney has been monitored by the Reds since his time at his hometown club Blackburn Rovers, with Paul Heckingbottom having maintained his interest in the 21-year-old since his switch to the Cherries.

I just want to get out there now and get this team up the table. I am excited about the way the team play, Connor Mahoney

Mahoney, 20, moved to the south coast in the summer and made two starts for Bournemouth in the FA Cup third-round tie and replay with Wigan Athletic earlier this month - after making 16 first-team appearances during his time at Blackburn.

Capped at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level by England, Mahoney will bolster Barnsley’s options on the flanks, with their current options diminished by the injury absence of Lloyd Isgrove.

Mahoney’s arrival is the third January capture for Barnsley, who have also signed £750,000 striker Kieffer Moore and former Nottingham Forest left-back Daniel Pinnilos.

“I am buzzing to sign for Barnsley,” said Mahoney. “I just want to get out there now and get this team up the table. I am excited about the way the team play, it’s very good football. They like to play along the floor and the gaffer is a big part of me deciding to come to Barnsley.”

Heckingbottom is keen to land several other targets ahead of the deadline, with another striker and goalkeeping option being among his priorities.