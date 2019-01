Barnsley and Bradford City meet in League One in a Yorkshire derby at Oakwell.

Team news: Top-scorer Kieffer Moore is likely to return to the starting line-up and Dani Pinillos is back in training, with the Reds reporting no fresh injury issues. Luca Colville remains about a week away from a possible return after a month on the sidelines and Jake Reeves is still out for Bradford. Sean Scannell is ahead of schedule in his bid to be fit again and could be back later this month.