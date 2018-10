Barnsley welcome Bristol Rovers to Oakwell in League One.

Team news: Kenny Dougall (ankle ligaments) is out of action for a month, although he may yet miss the rest of 2018. The game is likely to come soon for Cauley Woodrow (muscle injury), with Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove also not yet ready for a first-team return.

Last six games: Barnsley WDWWLL; Bristol Rovers DLWLDW.

Referee: A Backhouse (Cumbria).

Last time: Barnsley 4 Bristol Rovers 1, February 13, 1999; FA Cup.