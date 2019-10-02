Barnsley v Derby County: New Tykes defence needs to erase mistakes, says Chris Stern

IN marked contrast to last season, the case for the defence at Oakwell has not been an overwhelming one so far in 2019-20.

With the heart ripped out of Barnsley’s feted back five who helped the club post the best defensive statistics in the EFL last term – with Adam Davies, Ethan Pinnock and Liam Lindsay leaving – their absence, as many suspected, is being keenly felt.

The Reds, who shipped just 16 league goals on home soil in 2018-19, have already conceded 10 times in front of their own fans in 2019-20, with 13 Oakwell concessions arriving in their last five games in all competitions.

Those statistics will have to improve if Barnsley are to achieve their season’s aims of survival, with the lack of a settled defensive unit compounding the problems for the club, who lost 3-1 at home to Brentford on Sunday.

On the task ahead for Barnsley, whose only home clean sheet arrived in their sole victory this season, a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day, assistant head coach Chris Stern said: “We have had some injuries and suspensions (defensively), but the recent performances have been good, apart from the second-half on Sunday.

“We have to work on it and have trust and believe in our players that we can turn the results around.”

Despite that positivity, Stern is wise to the notion that the Reds need to learn quickly to get their season back on an even keel.

“It is what we said from the very first day in pre-season,” he observed.

“We have a new squad in a new league and are facing better quality, so the mistakes you do on one day, you must not do on the next.”

Last six games: Barnsley LLDLLL; Derby DLLDDW.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Barnsley 0 Derby 3, December 9, 2017; Championship.