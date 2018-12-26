Barnsley v Peterborough United: Reds seeking a restful bonus

NO ONE can say that Barnsley’s players have not been nicely rested up ahead of today’s key Boxing Day fixture.

The weekend victory at Blackpool provided the Reds squad with an early festive bonus by way of a day off on Sunday – the prize offered ahead of the game by head coach Daniel Stendel if his side prevailed at Bloomfield Road.

Should the Reds defeat Peterborough United today another spot of rest in the festive season may well be afforded them.

Saturday’s match-winner Cameron McGeehan said: “We were off on Sunday because we won on Saturday, so the lads were happy about that as we need our rest coming up to these games.

“The gaffer always chucks it in, to be fair, and we know if we win we are always going to get the next day off. It does give you a little sweetener at the end.”

After hitting the heights in spectacular fashion in the reverse fixture, Barnsley are seeking another choice performance in their marquee Yuletide appointment today – the second instalment of a key quartet of games against direct promotion rivals.

Currently occupying the final play-off spot, the Reds would leapfrog fifth-placed Posh with victory today.

McGeehan added: “It is a special time for fans. Players complain a little bit as you are away from your family, but these are the sacrifices you have to make.

“Hopefully we will get the rewards at the end of the season.”

Last six games: Barnsley LWDLDW Peterborough DWDDDD.

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire).

Last time: Barnsley 1 Peterborough 0; April 16, 2016; League One.