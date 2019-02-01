Barnsley v Scunthorpe United – Happy days for Cavare and Reds capable of getting even better

DEFENDER Dimitri Cavare believes Barnsley fans have not yet seen the best of him.

The 23-year-old full-back is in his second season in English football after starting his career with Rennes and Lens in France.

The Guadeloupe international had little chance to impress last season due to injury as Barnsley suffered relegation from the Championship.

Cavare only managed 10 appearances, but the full-back has been a regular under head coach Daniel Stendel this term.

“I am in good form,” said Cavare. “I am good at the moment, but I think I can get better.

“I am a young player, I was in France, but had a big injury.

The gaffer has a good idea of how he wants to play football, plays from the back. Sometimes the opposition know how we play, and want to be physical. We just have to keep playing football. Dimitri Cavare

“Now I am here and very happy this season to play every game.

“When you come to a new country it is not easy. English football is different to French football. Now I feel better. Last season I was injured for six months, after that I didn’t play every game.

“This season I have played in every game, which is good for me, my confidence and form.

“Sometimes it’s not easy playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. I am a little tired, but this is the English game and I have to keep working hard.”

Barnsley look well placed to launch a promotion push. They are third in League One, six points behind leaders Luton Town, but with a game in hand.

They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten league run and Cavare sees no reason why Barnsley cannot secure a swift Championship return.

“We are in very good shape,” said Cavare. “We have to keep doing well to get back in the Championship.

“We have to keep going, keep winning. For me, at my age, I have to play at the best level (possible).

“If we play well, play good football, we will win lots of games.

“The gaffer has a good idea of how he wants to play football, plays from the back. Sometimes the opposition know how we play and want to be physical. We just have to keep playing football.”

Cavare has mixed emotions when it comes to today’s visitors to Oakwell. He conceded a penalty at Glanford Park back in August before Barnsley battled back from 2-0 down. Cavare crossed for Kieffer Moore to score before firing home a long-range equaliser.

“At this game I made a mistake, for the penalty, but after I made an assist and scored a goal,” he recalled.

“Hopefully, Saturday will be a good game. I am a right-back, I like to defend, but I love to attack. I think that’s ideal for Barnsley.”