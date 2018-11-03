Barnsley v Southend United – Home run gives Reds chance to gain momentum

Striker Jacob Brown is hoping for some home comforts as Barnsley’s five-match run at Oakwell continues.

The 20-year-old has impressed Reds supporters after breaking into the first team this campaign.

This season is already miles better than I was expecting, I wasn’t expecting to be involved as much as I have been. To get my first goal, then second, so soon after each other was very good too. My confidence is high right now. Barnsley’s Jacob Brown

He has already scored two goals – in wins at Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United – and is hoping to build on that at Oakwell over the next few weeks.

Barnsley’s win over Bristol Rovers last weekend – after back-to-back away defeats – started a five-match sequence of home games for Daniel Stendel’s team.

Today Southend United are the visitors before an FA Cup tie with Notts County is sandwiched between Football League Trophy games against Everton Under-21s and Bradford City.

“After the couple of bad performances, a good performance or not, we needed a win (against Bristol Rovers),” said Brown.

“There’s a good chemistry around the team and we are looking forward to the games coming up. We have got four home games so we want to keep the momentum and stay on a good run.

“Even in the games where I haven’t scored I feel like I have put good performances in and worked hard.

“Hopefully I can get more performances and more goals.”

Brown has helped the Tykes up to fourth in League One and the striker – who spent six months on loan at Chesterfield last season – admits the club’s relegation from the Championship has improved his chances of first-team football at Oakwell.

“If we were still in the Championship it would be very hard to get some game time,” he said.

“Even with the squad we have now it’s still been hard. But being in League One it has given me more of a chance. Every day in training I am learning a lot from the more experienced players, and the new coaching staff have helped me with my game.”