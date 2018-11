Barnsley play host to Southend United in League One today.

Team news: Striker Cauley Woodrow is in contention for a place on Barnsley’s bench after returning to training with the first team. But midfielder Kenny Dougall is out injured for eight weeks.

Last six games: Barnsley DWWLLW Southend DLWLWL.

Referee: B Huxtable

Last time: Barnsley 0 Southend 2, March 12 2016, League One.