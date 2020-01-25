Barnsley Women set for Spurs challenge

Barnsley Women will put their league duties to one side this weekend as they travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

In the women’s football pyramid, the South Yorkshire outfit are currently 29 places and three leagues below their Super League opponents. Nevertheless, manager Chris Hamilton is hoping to see his team give a good account of themselves.

He said: “I think we want to go down there and show we can mix it. It’s the FA Cup, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You go down, give yourself a chance and see what happens on the day.”

Barnsley have been on the rise ever since Hamilton took over back in June 2018. The Reds are unbeaten in the fourth tier and they’re currently 10 points better off than they were at this same stage last season. The manager admitted that Sunday will give his team an opportunity to test themselves against one of the best teams in the country.

He said: “It’s going to be a very proud day, we worked hard to get there. It’s going to be really proud moment seeing the girls walk out to play a Super League team. Hopefully they’ll give a good account of themselves and show what we’ve worked on for the last 18 months.”

Last weekend the Reds showed a ruthless side to their game, running out 17-0 winners against Socrates Ladies in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Challenge Cup.

Hamilton admitted this wasn’t the ideal preparation ahead of a game with a Super League side saying: “A league fixture would have been good but you can only play what you have in front of you.”

Barnsley’s clash with Tottenham kicks off at 1pm and will be played down at the home of Barnet FC, The Hive.