Belated Woodrow boost for Barnsley

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler says that fit-again striker Cauley Woodrow is in ‘really good shape’ and could feature for an hour in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie with visiting Notts County.

The loan forward made his first start for the club in Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy group game with Everton, playing for the opening 45 minutes.

Striking option, Victor Adeboyejo (right). (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

It followed his appearance from the bench midway through the second half in last weekend’s League One game with Southend, with the 23-year-old back in the fray after a frustrating spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem sustained in his first training session with the club after joining from Fulham at the end of the summer.

On Woodrow’s progress, Winkler said: “He did well and you could see good moves and he is now in really good shape. You could see that for 45 minutes and maybe for Saturday, he will get more minutes - sixty minutes or whatever.

“We will decide what we will do to build him up and we are very happy that he is now doing fine and is now part of the line-up.

“He is a different attacker to Kieffer (Moore) and Victor (Adeboyejo). He can score, but he is also quick and can keep the ball. He runs in different areas than the other strikers and everybody can see he is really self-confident and you can see his quality.”

We will decide what we will do to build him up and we are very happy that he is now doing fine and is now part of the line-up. Andreas Winckler

The Reds report no additional injury problems ahead of this weekend’s tie, with Jack Walton on the mend at ‘80 to 90 per cent fitness’, according to Winkler.