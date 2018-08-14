Blackpool v Barnsley: Fringe players given chance to prove a point

being in holiday mode will not come into the equation in this evening’s seaside occasion for Barnsley’s supporting cast.

A chance to push their starting claims awaits for the likes of George Moncur, Cameron McGeehan, Adam Jackson and Lloyd Isgrove after being on the bench in the club’s eye-catching opening two league wins.

A good result and performance would heighten the internal competition and feel-good factor ahead of the resumption of league business on Saturday and assistant coach Andreas Winkler says that the club want as many welcome selection dilemmas as possible.

Winkler said: “Every player wants to be in the starting XI and the players who get a rest will hopefully be a little bit angry.

“The starting XI has to show the best performance to maybe be in the starting side on Saturday.

“Sometimes you think it is good that you do not have a choice, but for a manager it is best to have the choice. Difficult decisions are the best and you do not want players to be happy to sit on the bench.”

Meanwhile, Winkler is confident that there will be no exits of leading players before the end of the month and has cast aside speculation linking Liam Lindsay with Serie B side Brescia.

Last six games: Blackpool WWDLDL Barnsley. LLWLWW.

Referee: M Heywood (Cheshire).

Last time: Blackpool 0 Barnsley 0; January 7, 2017; FA Cup.