Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley: Heckingbottom keeps a sense of perspective

SUCH is Championship life that a few bumps in the road are never likely to be too far away.

The ultra-competitive division’s vacillating nature truly does precede it and for a young and developmental squad like Barnsley’s, the likelihood that they will periodically experience results swings is pretty high, as Paul Heckingbottom is the first to acknowledge.

After the mood music of a fortnight ago when the Reds’ recent draw at Norwich City extended their encouraging sequence to just one defeat in eight matches, the events since have deflated several.

This afternoon, the Reds head to Bolton Wanderers on the back of three successive defeats and four matches without a win, but Heckingbottom, as is usually his way, is keeping a sense of admirable perspective.

He said: “For me, it is no different if we are winning three on the spin or losing three on the spin.

“It may be with the players sometimes and I know it is with the fans because I am with the fans all of the time.

Along the road, I said it before the start of the season, there are going to be massive ups and downs. We have to remain really focused on what we want to do and how we want to get better and let everyone else ride those ups and downs. Paul Heckingbottom

“It is crazy how much it changes and when you have got a young side, I expect probably the players’ state of mind and mentality to change as well. But it is important to remember nothing has changed at all.

“We have a really young side who have jumped up to try and compete in the Championship and will compete.

“Along the road, I said it before the start of the season, there are going to be massive ups and downs.

“We have to remain really focused on what we want to do and how we want to get better and let everyone else ride those ups and downs.”

A youthful side still with a fair way to go in terms of amassing Championship savvy, the Reds are likely to be presented with a physical examination from an experienced Bolton line-up this afternoon and Heckingbottom duly acknowledges the opposition’s threat and their upturn since some dark early-season days.

He said: “I have seen quite a lot of them and the difference when they were picking up results was easy to see with their organisation and work-rate and intensity. They don’t take chances in possession and will play forward early and have a big threat from set-plays.

“They have a doggedness to how they work and it makes it difficult for teams.”