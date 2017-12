Brentford 0 Barnsley 0: Latest from Griffin Park

Have your say

Paul Heckingbottom takes his Barnsley side to Brentford in the Championship desperate for a much-needed victory.

Brentford: Bentley, Clarke, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, McEachran, Canos, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay. Subs: Macleod, Jozefzoon, Yennaris, Mokotjo, Daniels, Chatzitheodoridis,

Mepham.

Barnsley: Davies, McCarthy, Pearson, Lindsay, Yiadom, Moncur, Gardner, Williams, Barnes, Thiam, Bradshaw. Subs: Hammill, Townsend, Mallan, Pinnock, Ugbo, Potts, Bird.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)