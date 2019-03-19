Broken leg means Barnsley’s Kenny Dougall has another ‘tough pill to swallow’

BARNSLEY have suffered a blow in their promotion quest with midfielder Kenny Dougall expected to be out for the rest of the season after X-rays confirmed that he suffered a broken leg in Friday night’s League One derby draw at Doncaster Rovers.

The Australian was injured in a heavy challenge in the 18th minute of the stalemate at the Keepmoat Stadium. Despite initially remaining on the pitch after treatment, he was unable to continue and was helped off the pitch and taken to hospital.

Dougall will meet with a specialist later this week to determine the length of time he will be out, but it is unlikely that he will feature again in 2018-19.

It is the second untimely piece of injury woe for Dougall, who was out for two months after suffering an ankle injury in the game at Shrewsbury on October 23.

Posting on his instagram account, Dougall said: “Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately I have been hit with another tough pill to swallow. Full trust in the lads to get us up into the champ! (sic – Championship).

“Do not know why I have tried to play on with a broken leg, but nobody can say I did not try.”

Dougall’s absence is the latest piece of misfortune to hit the second-placed Reds, without top-scorer Kieffer Moore for the rest of the season on medical advice.

Cameron McGeehan, available again after serving a three-match ban, is likely to step into the breach in midfield in the absence of Dougall in Saturday’s televised game at Walsall.

Midfielder Callum Styles represents another option for the Reds, whose unbeaten league streak extended to an 18th game in Friday’s stalemate.

Jacob Brown is also available again following suspension for Daniel Stendel’s side, who currently hold a two-point advantage over third-placed Sunderland, with the Wearsiders having a game in hand.