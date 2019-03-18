Broken leg rules Barnsley midfielder out for season

BARNSLEY have suffered a blow in their promotion quest with midfielder Kenny Dougall set for an extended spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg in Friday night’s League One derby draw at Doncaster Rovers.

The Australian hobbled off in the 18th-minute of the stalemate at the Keepmoat Stadium and was taken to hospital.

Dougall will now meet with a specialist later this week to determine the length of time he will be sidelined for.

Posting on his instagram account, Dougall said: “Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately I’ve been hit with another tough pill to swallow. Full trust in the lads to get us up into the champ! Don’t know why I’ve tried to play on with a broken leg but nobody can say I didn’t try.”

Dougall’s absence is the latest piece of misfortune to hit the second-placed Reds, who are without top-scorer Kieffer Moore for the rest of the season on medical advice.

Cameron McGeehan, available again after serving a three-match ban, is likely to step into the breach in midfield in the absence of Dougall in Saturday’s televised game at Walsall.

Jacob Brown is also available again following suspension.