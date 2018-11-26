Broken toe rules out Barnsley winger for four matches

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has confirmed that winger Ryan Hedges will be out of action for a spell with a broken toe.

Hedges suffered his injury in Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers.

Winkler, whose side travel to League One promotion rivals Sunderland on Tuesday night, said: “Ryan broke his toe and is out for the next four matches.

“Zeki (Fryers) is back in the team (squad), but I do not know if he is back in the starting 11.”

Winkler admits that Barnsley were not at their best in Saturday’s derby with Doncaster Rovers and are glad that they have a chance to immediately get back on track in a promotion six-pointer at Sunderland - and that there is a quick turnaround.

He added: “I really like it and that is why I am among the coaching staff. And to go to such a massive stadium like Sunderland is something we are looking forward to.”