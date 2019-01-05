Burnley 1 Barnsley 0: How the players rated

The Yorkshire Post's Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings from Barnsley's FA Cup match at Turf Moor.

Barnsley

Davies 7

Kept out a Long header on the stroke of half-time with a fine reflex save. Burnley had earlier had a big appeal turned down after the ‘keeper had caught the ball on the very edge of his area, the officials getting this one right.

Cavare 6

Handed a reprieve by VAR after finding himself the wrong side of Vydra, who he then nudged over to bring the penalty award that was subsequently overturned for offside. Had his booking rescinded at the same time.

Pinnock 7

Brilliant block to deny Vokes as the Clarets striker shot goalwards and put in an impressive shift. Cool and calm under pressure.

Lindsay 6

Decent display but needed rescuing by Pinnock after an awful attempted back pass looped into the air and then gave away the decisive penalty with a clumsy foul on Vydra..

Williams 6

Lovely cross was headed in by McGeehan, who had been marginally offside to ensure the flag was rightly raised. Booked.

McGeehan 7

Had a ‘goal’ disallowed after stepping offside just as the ball came in from the left flank. Lovely deft header, all the same. Timed his tackle to perfection in final quarter as McNeill looked to have found an opening.

Bahre 7

Always looked the most likely Barnsley player to open up the Premier League defence.

Mowatt 7

Battled hard in midfield, never shirking a challenge. Is renowned for his long distance shots but found his opportunities to get sufficiently forward limited until the last minute when a 25-yard free-kick from the former Leeds man flashed just wide.

Hedges 6

Vital, vital block prevented McNeil raising clear into the Reds penalty area around the hour mark. Full of energy until substituted just after the hour.

Thiam 6

Some heavy touches in between genuine moments of attacking threat. Was willing to roam from left to right flank in the hope of finding a way through. Curled a second half free-kick just over the crossbar.

Woodrow 6

Couple of snapshot that went well wide. He did take up one great position early in the second half, 15 yards out and unmarked, but Thiam failed to spot him and instead crossed a ball that was easily cleared.

Substitutes

Moore (for Hedges 63) 6

Struggled to make an impact against a disciplined home defence.

Moncur (for Thiam 78) -

Couple of decent touches.

Dougall (for Bahre 83) -

Late entry as Barnsley pushed for a winner.