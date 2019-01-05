Burnley 1 Barnsley 0: Wood's late winner denies Tykes in FA Cup

CHRIS WOOD sent Barnsley crashing out of the FA Cup with a dramatic stoppage time winner that finally broke the League One side’s resistance.

Daniel Stendel’s men had seemed to be on course for a replay after battling manfully against the top flight Clarets.

A clumsy foul by Liam Lindsay on Matej Vydra gave the Kiwi a chance he was never going to squander, the former Leeds United striker’s coolly taken spotkick sending Adam Davies the wrong way.

It had been the second penalty award of the afternoon by referee Simon Hooper. The first, however, was overturned by the use of VAR after the video officials relayed to the official that Vydra had been offside when knocked to the ground by Dimi Cavare.

Vydra had just been about to take the spotkick, leading to initial confusion among the 11,053 crowd before it became evident VAR had been used.

The ‘non penalty’ was the main talking point of an otherwise drab first half. Matters improved after the break but Dwight McNeill, so impressive in the midweek win over Huddersfield Town, wasted the best chance of the day just seconds after the restart

Lovely play by Charlie Taylor out wide on the left flank allowed the former Leeds United man to send over an inch perfect cross that O’Neill headed inches wide from just six yards out.

It was the first of several decent openings spurned by the hosts after the break as Matej Vydra was also unable to hit the target when picked out by Stephen Ward.

That seemed to be that until Lindsay’s rash challenge handed Wood the chance to send Barnsley crashing out.