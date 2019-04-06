Burton Albion 3 Barnsley 1 - Brewers loosen Reds’ grip on promotion

Have your say

Barnsley’s grip on the second automatic promotion spot in League One was loosened after defeat at Burton Albion.

The Reds lost 3-1, while Sunderland won 2-1 at Rochdale to move level on 79 points with second-placed Barnsley, with two games in hand.

Barnsley fell behind to Allen’s fifth-minute goal at the Pirelli Stadium and Boyce doubled the Brewers’ lead with nine minutes left.

Cauley Woodrow’s 85th-minute penalty gave Daniel Stendel’s side hope, but Harness restored Burton’s two-goal advantage and sealed the win in the 89th minute.