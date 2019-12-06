Cardiff City v Barnsley - Conor Chaplin silent no more as Gerhard Struber bids to revive Barnsley

PERHAPS no-one sums up the emerging promise of the Gerhard Struber regime at Barnsley more than Conor Chaplin.

After providing the catalyst for the Reds’ second-half comeback against Blackburn Rovers a fortnight ago, the close-season signing posed problems in the first half in particular amid a rain deluge for Middlesbrough’s defence four days later.

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin in possession against Middlesbrough last month (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The coup de grace arrived last weekend when he was rewarded for a hard-running performance full of threat and endeavour with a majestic killer third goal in stoppage-time as Barnsley claimed a precious first win in 18 league matches against Hull City.

In a campaign largely devoid of highlights, it was arguably the moment of the campaign so far for long-suffering Reds fans.

As Chaplin well knows, the trick is recreating the comparative magic of last Saturday, while also finding a regular supply of resolve to dig out results when the flowing football does not arrive.

But the portents are better than what they were in his view, largely thanks to the way in which new head coach Struber has reinvigorated a Barnsley squad in need of fresh guidance and hope on the training ground.

I have really enjoyed working with him (Struber) and the staff as well. Conor Chaplin

The former Portsmouth and Coventry player also believes that the Austrian has quickly cottoned onto something good by switching to a fluid diamond formation with Cauley Woodrow operating in a No 10 role.

Chaplin said: “I have really enjoyed working with him (Struber) and the staff as well.

“The little tweaks in formation and style have been interesting and something the boys have really taken as well.

“I am not sure whether he (Woodrow) has played there before, but he looks really good there.

“He is so comfortable on the ball and takes the ball under pressure and obviously, as everyone knows, he is a goal threat. It suits him.”

Chaplin’s fine goal last weekend was his second in three matches and kept true to a career graph which has been noticeable for him finding the net in clumps of games at his two former clubs.

Unquestionably happy to chip in on the scoring front he may be, but his greater sense of satisfaction is in seeing the team starting to function better in all departments, showcased in last weekend’s victory over Hull when the defensive application was much improved.

That said, several ticks in the box still remain, namely a maiden away triumph of the season – and a first clean sheet in 14 matches and today would represent the perfect time to amend those statistics ahead of the run to Christmas, when fortunes can soon change.

Chaplin added: “It’s an important spell and usually your Christmas period has a big effect on your side.

“This spell is one where we are really looking to put some points on the board and pick up some good results.

“A win would do an awful lot. But going away from home, you can’t expect three points, but we will go for them 100 per cent.

“It something we are looking to tick off.”