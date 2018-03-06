Cardiff City v Barnsley: Tykes will look to pit their strength against that of Cardiff

FEWER than three weeks into his first appointment as a ‘number one’ in English football, Jose Morais faces someone at the opposite end of the scale in terms of managerial experience tonight.

The Portuguese pits his wits against a grandee of the game in Yorkshire-born Neil Warnock, with the 69-year-old celebrating half a century in football in 2017-18, his 38th season as a manager.

Warnock, who had a spell at Barnsley in his playing days in the Seventies, is seeking a record eighth successive promotion to guild his epic managerial career at his 15th club. His Cardiff side did a number on the Reds en route to a 1-0 success at Oakwell earlier this term.

Morais, on the road with Barnsley for a third successive match, is looking forward to tonight’s experience, which will represent another invaluable learning curve in his Championship education.

On the task for Barnsley, who claimed a dramatic last-gasp 4-3 win on their last visit to the Bluebirds, said: “We are aware about their strong side and want to use our strong side. I think it will be an interesting game.

“He (Warnock) is an experienced guy with a certain style and intention in preparing and building his teams according to his idea of football and how to achieve goals. I respect him.”

Morais has confirmed that Lloyd Isgrove will again not be involved tonight for tactical reasons, with the winger currently “not an option” according to the Reds’ head coach, on a run of four succesive away games.

Isgrove has not featured since being substituted in Morais’s first match in charge against Burton on February 20.

Last six games: Cardiff WDWWWW Barnsley LLDLWD.

Referee: R Jones (Merseyside).

Last time: Cardiff 3 Barnsley 4; December 16, 2016; Championship.