Continuity now the preferred option for Barnsley after barren run

BARNSLEY’s manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he is likely to put continuity in terms of team selection above development during the busy weeks ahead.

The Reds end a run of five matches in a fortnight when they visit Bolton tomorrow ahead of some brief respite before a frenetic run to the end of the year.

After their away game at Sunderland on New Year’s Day, Heckingbottom’s side will have negotiated 11 games in a 44-day period.

In an attempt to freshen up his squad, he has made several changes to his line-up of late, but is likely to curtail such a strategy in future.

Heckingbottom, who felt that his side’s first-half display at Reading on Tuesday was their worst performance of the campaign, said: “We have changed a team around with the Saturday-Tuesday games to keep a freshness and intensity to our game, but it has not really worked. The figures are showing that.

“What we will probably do now is that if performances are good and players are performing well, we will keep the same team.

“The problem with that is there is always a trade-off. If I had kept the same team (recently), I would not be learning about the other players who are stepping in.”

He admits that the increased responsibility upon captain Angus MacDonald following the exit of several established first-teamers has led to some form issues, with the defender a victim of circumstance in many respects.

“We have started again with the team and are looking at players who were in the side last season to lead and take us forward,,” said Heckingbottom. “He (MacDonald) is not the one coming in now with other players helping him.

“He has got to be the one helping the other players. It has definitely affected him and he knows that and is working really hard with that and will continue to.”