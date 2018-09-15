Coventry City v Barnsley: Mowatt back in love with the game after years in the wilderness

FEW Barnsley players have embraced the challenge of a fresh start at Oakwell this season more than Alex Mowatt.

Despite still being relatively young at the age of 23, the Doncaster-born midfielder’s career appeared to be reaching a crossroads following a couple of forgettable campaigns, with the arrival of Daniel Stendel thankfully instigating a renaissance in his form and renewed sense of well-being.

So much so that the rejuvenated former Leeds United player has rapidly emerged as one of the Reds’ leading lights this term following a strong start to 2018-19, with his happiness after a few years in the wilderness being self-evident.

Mowatt, whose blossoming midfield partnership with Kenny Dougall is likely to be restored today after the latter’s return from international commitments, said: “I think it is my most enjoyable spell in football for something like three years.

“Every day, I come into training happy and looking forward to the games as well.

“It is a fresh start for everyone with a new manager and everyone is pushing for promotion this year. With the way we have started and the momentum, hopefully we can carry it on.”

Barnsley's Alex Mowatt. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Barnsley take their unbeaten league start to the season – and best for 72 years – to Coventry this afternoon, with the Midlands city having proved a graveyard for the Reds over the years, whether it be at the Rioch Arena, the Sky Blues’ former Highland Road home or one-time temporary base of Sixfields in Northampton.

All told, the Reds have not triumphed at the home of a Coventry side since 1923, with their barren run encompassing 23 visits, which have featured 17 defeats.