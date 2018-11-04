Daniel Stendel pleased to see Barnsley get just rewards

MANAGER Daniel Stendel hailed Kieffer Moore’s perfect timing after his late header earned Barnsley all three points at Oakwell.

Southend had actually started the better of the two teams and could have taken the lead in the opening 15 minutes.

After good build-up play, Taylor Moore crossed to Harry Bunn who headed straight at goalkeeper Adam Davies from six yards out.

In a tight first half, the home side’s best chances to take the lead came on the stroke of half-time when Alex Mowatt and Brad Potts both went close.

The visitors thought they might have got the winning goal 10 minutes before the end, but Simon Cox’s effort was ruled out for offside. However, it was Barnsley who grabbed all three points in the 87th minute as Moore headed home Alex Mowatt’s corner from close range.

“It is the basic for us to take points in home games,” saidStendel.

Kieffer Moore celebrates his winning goal with Dimitri Cavare. Picture: Scott Merrylees

“It is also important for our fans that we give a little bit back to our supporters who give us great support at away games.

“This is our task that we give our supporters points when we play home games.

“It was also in the last minute, which makes it happier than when we score in the first end.

“I’m happy that we won the game and it’s a nice feeling when you score two minutes before the end. I thought in the second half that we were the only team trying to win the game.

“In the first half Southend played very well but I think that we showed we wanted to win.”

Barnsley: Davies, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos (Moncur 83), Bahre (Hedges 56), McGeehan, Mowatt, Thiam (Woodrow 66), Moore, Potts. Unused substitutes: Fryers,Adeboyejo,Brown,Greatorex.

Southend United: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, White, Hendrie, Yearwood, Mantom (McCoulsky 90), Dieng, Cox (Robinson 82), Bunn (Kightly 69). Unused substitutes: Bwomono, McLaughlin, Smith, Kyprianou.

Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon).