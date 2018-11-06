Everton game is chance for Barnsley players to impress me, says Stendel

AN instant return to the Championship remains the priority for Barnsley this season.

In that respect, a fourth place standing with the campaign now into its second third represents a promising start.

This week, however, the league takes a back-seat as the Reds face a double-header in the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.

Harry Kewell brings his Notts County side to Oakwell on Saturday for the first round of the world’s oldest knockout competition but tonight Daniel Stendel’s focus is on securing a smooth passage to the knockout stage of the Trophy.

Victory over Everton’s Under-21s will be enough to do just that in a group that also contains Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.

“We will make changes,” said the Reds chief. “We want to win this game but it is also a chance for the players.

“George Moncur could not get in the first XI (on Saturday for the 1-0 victory over Southend United). We have a lot of players who could not get in the XI.

“They have a chance to show me and show also themselves that they can play every game. I expect a good game and we want to win.”

Despite the season now into November, this will only be Barnsley’s second outing in the group stage of the Trophy.

Oldham, who currently top the table with six points, were beaten 2-1 by Stendel’s men back in September.

Barnsley sit second in the table, a point in front of Bradford who have two points from as many outings. Everton’s youngsters prop up the table with just a point.

The final fixture in Group F takes place next Tuesday when David Hopkin’s Bradford City travel to Oakwell.