German coach lands Barnsley job

BARNSLEY have confirmed the appointment of former Hannover manager Daniel Stendel as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The German, 44, has out of work since being sacked by Hannover in March 2017, with the club having elected to head down the continental route once more following the previous appointment of Jose Morais.

Daniel Stendel as coach of Hannover. (Picture: TF-Images/Getty Images)

Stendel will start work on July 1 when the Reds reconvene for pre-season training. Announcements regarding the backroom staff will follow in the coming days, along with the club’s pre-season schedule.

On his appointment, Stendel said: “I am very happy to join Barnsley Football Club and I am happy with the faith, trust and belief shown to me from everyone here in advance of me starting the role.

“I am fully motivated and excited to get going, I am ready to meet the players and fans during pre-season.

“Over the last couple of days I got the feeling that the responsible people within the club have the same vision about playing the game as I have.”

Barnsley have been searching for a new boss since axing the Portugeuse immediately following the club’s relegation to League One following the 4-1 final-day loss at Derby County in early May.

The club had spoken to several other candidates, including former midfielder and ex-Peterborough manager Grant McCann and have also been linked with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers chief Gareth Ainsworth and ex-Livingston boss David Hopkin.

Frankfurt-born Stendel was placed in charge of Hannover back in April 2016, initially on a caretaker basis – his first managerial appointment.

Despite falling to keep the club in the Bundesliga, the former under-19 coach signed a two-year contract in the summer.

But he and his assistant Markus Gellhaus left in March 2017 after the club dropped out of the promotion places in the second-tier – following 13 wins and seven draws from 25 league games in charge.