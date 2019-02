Have your say

Barnsley kept the pressure on leaders Luton Town with a 4-1 win at Gillingham in League One.

Moore fired the visitors in front in the opening minute.

And the Reds made it 2-0 before half-time, Woodrow on target.

On 71 minutes, Woodrow added a second goal, before List pulled a goal back for the Gills.

Brown netted a fourth goal deep into stoppage time.