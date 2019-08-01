Hands off star striker, say Barnsley

Barnsley remain confident that sought-after striker Kieffer Moore will still be a Reds player come the closing of the transfer window in seven days’ time.

The man whose goals helped Barnsley win promotion back into the Championship last season has been attracting attention from a host of rival clubs. Bristol City, West Brom and Millwall are among the clubs who have been linked with the 26-year-old, and with the summer transfer window closing next Thursday at 5pm, the Oakwell heirarchy are braced for a battle to retain his services.

Moore is not 100 per cent fit as he recovers from an injury picked up while on international duty with Wales and could be restricted to a cameo from the bench as Barnsley mark their return to the Championship tomorrow with the visit of Fulham.

Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge said: “I know he’s getting linked in the press with other clubs but we’ve not had any new approaches.

“It wouldn’t be particularly welcomed (if we did), we feel like we’ve got our squad now, hopefully maybe a couple more in, or one, but that’s something for the recruitment.

“If that’s something that happens, great, but if not, we’re happy with what we’ve got.”

The players they are looking at include Leeds United’s Tom Pearce, the England Under-21s left-back.

“We have had conversations about quite a few of the Leeds boys,” said Tonge, with Barnsley having taken Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme from Elland Road already this summer.

“Pearce was one of those players because we identified that as a position we need to strengthen.

“It’s more about experience at the level, he’s got minutes at that level and he’s obviously a very good player.”