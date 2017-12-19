Have Your Say - Barnsley: Takeover would bring fresh hope for Reds

We asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Phil Szczoczarz, 29, from Barnsley passes judgment on the Reds.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Phil and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: Consistently inconsistent. The young players signed in the summer have found it tough and Hecky admits he does not yet know his best team. Individual errors are rife and countless points have been lost. Taking into account the age and experience of the squad, it is understandable. If the New Year brings a takeover and a few experienced players, I can see (hope) things will come together.

Where has this season gone wrong: The falling through of the Oli McBurnie transfer has seen us with very few options in the forward line.

Best moment of season: Beating Sunderland 3-0.

Lowest moment of season: Losing 3-1 at Bolton. It was dire.

Best and worst opposition team: Tactically Cardiff were brilliant. Sunderland were terrible. Birmingham were also not far behind.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: A couple of experienced players to dilute the current level of naivety.

Predicted finish: 17th.