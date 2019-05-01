I didn’t expect promotion on Tuesday, admits Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel

JUBILIANT Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel admits that he expected the Reds’ automatic promotion fate to go down to the wire at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The German was watching the Champions League action unfold on the TV between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax on Tuesday night, while keeping abreast of developments involving League One promotion rivals Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Events on a dramatic evening decreed that Barnsley and Luton were promoted without kicking a ball after the Wearsiders and Pompey both lost – leaving the top two to battle it out for the title on Saturday.

It was the prelude to impromptu celebrations among players and staff which went on into the night after they hastily convened together.

Stendel, able to savour a dream first year in England after only arriving at Oakwell last June, said: “I did not expect this. I thought we would have needed to win on Saturday.

“We all celebrated together.

“We deserved automatic promotion, after this year. We are back in the Championship and I am happy.

“I was not sure we would change so much so fast. The players made it easy, and the club – I can feel the trust.”