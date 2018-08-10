It was important Barnsley rejected bids for Bradshaw, says Winkler

BARNSLEY assistant boss Andreas Winkler insists that Tom Bradshaw remains happy and fully committed to the Reds after deadline day passed without him leaving Oakwell.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of considerable interest this summer, most notably from long-time admirers Millwall, who had seen several bids rejected, the latest being earlier this week.

Speculation was rife that the Lions could make an improved offer in a last-ditch bid to sign Bradshaw, whose deal expires next summer.

But Bradshaw remains a Barnsley player, with fellow striker Kieffer Moore and midfielder Brad Potts – also the subject of second-tier interest – also staying put.

On Bradshaw, Winkler said: “I see him every day and he is friendly, happy and doing very good in training, so it does not look like he wants to move.

“The first time we started here we told everybody that they started from zero and they took their chance, especially Tom.

“It looks like he likes the style of football. He is a very good counter-presser and high-presser. It was very important we did not accept any bid.”

One exit was sanctioned with full-back Jason McCarthy joining Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

McCarthy, pushed down the pecking order by the arrival of former Huddersfield Town right-back Jordan Williams this week, has signed a three-year deal with the Chairboys, who he played for on loan in 2015-16.

Reds chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Daniel (Stendel) and his coaching staff feel we are strong in the right-back position, therefore we have allowed Jason to leave in search of first-team football.”

Barnsley have signed 20-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Gerry McDonagh.

The Dubliner will join the Reds’ Under-23 squad.