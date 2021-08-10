Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new four-year contract extension to remain at the club until 2026, the Premier League champions have announced. (Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire)

The England defender, who joined the club from Everton in a £47.5million deal in 2016, is now committed to City until 2026.

The new deal rewards Barnsley-born Stones for a past year in which he has rejuvenated his career, moving from the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s side to playing a key role in their latest title success.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Stones, 27. “I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

John Stones playing for his hometown club Barnsley (Picture: Steve Parkin)

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

Stones, hampered by form and fitness issues, fell down the pecking the order during the 2019-20 campaign and appeared to be facing an uncertain future last summer.

Yet he remained at the Etihad Stadium and took full advantage of opportunities early last season to reclaim a place in the side. He went on to form a solid partnership with Ruben Dias as City regained the Premier League title.